43 civilians hurt by Lepestok anti-personnel mines in DPR

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Forty-three people, including two children, have been wounded by Lepestok anti-personnel mines in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) dropped by Ukrainian troops, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, one such case was reported on Sunday.

"Apart from that, the buildings of the Donetsk National University, the Computer Academy, and the Pension Fund were damaged as a result of shelling. The Russian Investigative Committee will probe into the circumstances off these crimes and will identify persons behind them. Those responsible will be brought to criminal liability," it said.