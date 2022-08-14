Gorlovka’s suburb comes under Grad shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired six rockets from a Grad multiple rocket launch system at the settlement of Zaytsevo north of Gorlovka, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

"Six rockets were fired from a BM-21 Grad system," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

"Ukrainian troops once again shelled Zaytsevo! People report numerous fires in the settlement. It is impossible to reach the site as the shelling continues," Gorlovka’s Mayor Ivan Prikhodko wrote on his Telegram channel.

The settlement came under shelling by Ukrainian troops three times earlier on Sunday.