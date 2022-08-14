Three civilians wounded in Svetlodarsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, August 14. /TASS/. Three civilians were wounded in the city of Svetlodarsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Svetlodarsk. Two men, born 1968 and 1973, and woman, born 1968, were wounded," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said earlier that Svetlodarsk came under shelling at 15:38 local time. Ukrainian troops fired six 152mm shells.