MELITOPOL, August 14. /TASS/. One civilian was killed in a strike delivered by Ukrainian troops at Energodar’s residential quarters, the city’s military-civilian administration said on Sunday.

"Ukrainian nationalists delivered a rocket strike at Energodar’s residential quarters. One civilian was killed. <…> Apart from that, a girl received fragmentation wounds," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the Energodar administration, Ukrainian troops also delivered an artillery strike at a local electricity plant, causing grass fire in the vicinity.