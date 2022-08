YEREVAN, August 14. /TASS/. Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan has set off for a working visit to Russia where he plans to meet with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Shoigu, the press service of the Armenian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"On August 14, a delegation led by Defense Minister Suren Papikyan set off for a working visit to Russia. The program of the visit includes meetings with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and other high-ranking officials," it said.