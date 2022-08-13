Five DPR residents killed, 15 injured in Ukrainian shelling on Saturday

DONETSK, August 14. /TASS/. Five residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and 15 injured on Saturday as the Kiev government forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire said.

"As of 20:30 [Moscow time] on Saturday, the total number of civilian victims of Ukrainian attacks on August 13, 2022, stood at 20: five were killed and 15 injured," the mission said in its Telegram channel. "We keep receiving more reports."

Deputy Chief of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops shelled nine populated areas in the republic on Saturday. As a result, 26 residential buildings and 11 social facilities were damaged.