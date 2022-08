MELITOPOL, August 13. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired nine artillery shells at the territory close to the thermal power plant in the city of Energodar, Zaporozhye region, the military-civilian administration of the city reported on Saturday.

"This afternoon, Ukrainian nationalists shelled the area of the Zaporozhskaya thermal power plant. Nine artillery shells were fired at the territory close to the plant," the city administration wrote in its Telegram channel.