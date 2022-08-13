Rockets fired by Ukraine at Melitopol shot down by air defense — authorities

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Several missiles were fired at Melitopol from the Ukrainian side, but the air defense system successfully shot them down, member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the Zaporozhye region Vladimir Rogov said on Saturday.

"There were numerous shellings just a few minutes ago. Several missiles tried to hit Melitopol, but the air defense system functioned correctly and all missiles were shot down," he said in an interview with Rossiya 24 TV channel.