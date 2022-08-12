Washington understands Russia’s status in UNSC, OSCE won’t change — US official

WASHINGTON, August 12. /TASS/. The United States has conceded that Russia's status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a member state of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe won’t change, despite Western dissatisfaction with its decisions regarding Ukraine, according to a high-ranking US official who spoke in a conference call with reporters on Friday.

He was commenting on possible referendums in some regions of Ukraine on joining Russia.

"On the UN and other international organizations, I think it's unlikely that Russia status in these organizations with change fundamentally," he said.

He made the statement when asked if the US will call into question Russia’s membership in the OSCE and the UN permanent five if the referendums go ahead. The official signaled the US wouldn’t recognize the Ukrainian regions as belonging to Russia, should they vote to join.