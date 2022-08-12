China sanctions Lithuania’s deputy transport minister for visiting Taiwan

BEIJING, August 12. /TASS/. China has imposed sanctions on Lithuania’s deputy transport and communications minister, Agne Vaiciukeviciute, over her visit to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

Engagement with the Lithuanian Transport Ministry is to be suspended, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"That trip was a major interference with China’s domestic affairs, it undermined [China’s] sovereignty and was in violation of this country’s territorial integrity," the statement reads.