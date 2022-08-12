IAEA seeks cooperation with Russia, Ukraine on Zaporozhye NPP – head

UNITD NATIONS, August 12. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency seeks a pragmatic cooperation with Russia and Ukraine regarding the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"I ask that both sides cooperate with the IAEA and allow for a mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to proceed as soon as possible," he said in a video address to participants of the UN Security Council meeting on the Zaporozhye NPP.

"We need to work pragmatically with the authorities of both countries in effort to obtain access for our experts to Zaporozhye," Grossi added.

The IAEA chief said he was ready to personally head the proposed mission.

Grossi visited Ukraine twice since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. He visited the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant in March and travelled to the Chernobyl NPP in April.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in the city of Energodar, is controlled by Russian troops. Over recent days, the Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the nuclear plant’s premises, using, among others, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. In most cases, those attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, hits on infrastructure as well as in the vicinity of a storage facility of radioactive isotopes have been recorded.