Russia ready to assist in arranging IAEA mission visit to Zaporozhye NPP — envoy

GENEVA, August 11. /TASS/. Russia will help organize a visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday.

"At today's meeting of the UN Security Council, IAEA Director General Mr. Raphael Grossi explained in detail why there is an urgent need for an international mission to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," Ulyanov wrote on his Telegram channel, "Russia immediately confirmed its readiness to assist in organizing the mission".

The IAEA Director General said on Thursday that any military activities that threaten nuclear safety at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant must stop immediately. Grossi was speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, initiated by Moscow in connection with the Ukrainian shelling of the plant.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is under Russian troops’ control. Recently, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant, using drones, heavy artillery, and multiple rocket launchers, among others. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but shells have already hit infrastructure, as well as near the nuclear waste storage facility.