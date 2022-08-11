Military actions threatening Zaporozhye NPP's safety must be stopped, says IAEA director

UN, August 11. /TASS/. Any military action that threatens the nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant should be stopped immediately, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Raphael Grossi said on Thursday, speaking at a UN Security Council meeting, initiated by Moscow in connection with the Ukrainian shelling of the plant.

"Any military action jeopardizing nuclear safety, nuclear security [of the nuclear power plant] must stop immediately," he said in a video address to the participants in the meeting.

Grossi stressed that any nuclear catastrophe is unacceptable, and preventing it should be a common goal. According to the IAEA Director General, the military actions near the nuclear facilities can lead to very serious consequences.

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, located in the city of Energodar, is under Russian troops’ control. Recently, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant, using drones, heavy artillery, and multiple rocket launchers, among others. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but shells have already hit infrastructure, as well as near the nuclear waste storage facility.