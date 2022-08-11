Ukrainian strikes on Zaporozhye NPP may affect territory in 130-km radius – official

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Strikes launched by Ukraine’s armed forces on certain parts of the Zaporozhye NPP may lead to dangerous consequences for humans and environment within 130 kilometers from the nuclear plant, a member of the main council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration said on Thursday.

According to Vladimir Rogov, such consequences may be caused by Ukrainian shells hitting the storage sites of spent fuel elements on the premises of the nuclear plant which on August 7 was bombarded by Ukraine using Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems.

"The rockets’ damaging agents dropped within mere several dozen [meters], some of them even within ten meters from the storage site of the fuel elements. Had they hit the facility and damaged containers, the consequences could have been the most disastrous for everything that moves within a 130-kilometer radius," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

As earlier reported, on Thursday, Ukraine’s armed forces conducted a massive shelling of the Zaporozhye NPP and the city of Energodar for the second time in one day. Previously, Russian air defense systems deflected all Ukrainian attacks with strike drones and heavy artillery on the city and the NPP overnight and on Thursday morning. Since early August, the Ukrainian army attempted to strike the NPP’s premises and the city at least five times. On August 5, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled a railway station three times, on August 6, they bombarded the NPP’s healthcare facility and a water supply facility in Energodar, and on August 7, another strike on the NPP hit the area where a storage facility for spent nuclear fuel was located.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky confirmed that a session of the UN Security Council dedicated to the situation around the Zaporozhye NPP would be held on August 11. A report by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is expected.

The Zaporozhye nuclear plant is the largest one in Europe. The facility used to produce one-quarter of all of Ukraine’s electricity. Its total capacity is about 6,000 Megawatts, and it includes six reactors. Right now, the plant operates at 70% of its full capacity, due to the overproduction of power in the Zaporozhye Region. In the future, it is supposed to supply power to Crimea.