US remains committed to New START with Russia — State Department

WASHINGTON, August 12. /TASS/. The US authorities reiterated their commitment to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said at a regular briefing for reporters on Thursday.

He was asked to comment on Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov's statement that the reason for the withdrawal of Russian facilities from inspection activities under the New START was the US intention to conduct an inspection in the coming days, which in the current circumstances would look "like an outright provocation". According to Ryabkov, the US was trying to "force" Russia and "conduct an inspection on sight."

Patel reiterated that the US remained committed to the New START Treaty. The official recalled US President Joe Biden’s statement that the United States, more than ever since the Cold War, was ready to work to reduce the risk of an arms race or a new nuclear escalation.