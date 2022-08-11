Zaporozhye Region does not count on West's support of Russian resolution on NPP

MELITOPOL, August 11. /TASS/. Western countries are unlikely to support a Russian draft resolution at a UN Security Council meeting on the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the region's military-civilian administration, told TASS on Thursday.

"I honestly do not expect anything, I understand that this is nothing more than voicing the problem, taking it to a new level, because we are well aware that there are enough countries that are too heavily dependent on the United States, Britain and in general the consolidated West, which will either abstain or vote against the resolution that Russia will propose, or will turn on sabotage mode and won’t express any opinion. Or the same US or its powerful allies will try to use the veto right, if they feel that the number of voices presenting common sense outweighs," the official said.

He recalled that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared the need for a safe perimeter around the plant, but this position was unacceptable. "It sounds nice: a safe perimeter around the Zaporozhye NPP in order to ensure the safety of the area. But if we take a closer look, it turns out that he not only proposes to stop all military activities in the immediate vicinity of the NPP, which we fervently support and encourage in every possible way, but the main thing is to withdraw military personnel and equipment from the plant. We understand perfectly well that if there is no Russian army around the nuclear power plant ensuring its safety, the plant will essentially be defenseless," Rogov stressed.

As for the possible decision of the UN Security Council to send a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the plant, Western countries will try to block it, the council member believes. "It is very likely that there will be attempts to block the decision of the UN Security Council and not to allow the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye NPP," he said.

According to Rogov, first of all, the authorities of the region count on a clear Russian position on this issue. "If Russia has a clear position, we do not need anything else," he emphasized.

The official noted that he did not know anything about the possibility of the IAEA mission’s visit. "But I think that the decision on the IAEA's visit is exactly what should be made at the UN Security Council, given that [IAEA director] Mr. [Raphael] Grossi even interrupted his vacation to take part in the meeting. I have very, very restrained optimism that common sense will prevail and that the IAEA commission will get to us," Rogov added.

Situation at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Recently, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant, using drones, heavy artillery, and multiple rocket launchers, among others. In most cases, the attacks were repelled by air defense systems, but shells have already hit infrastructure, as well as area near the radioactive isotope storage facility.