Donor conference in Copenhagen raises 1.5 billion euros for Kiev

STOCKHOLM, August 11. /TASS/. The countries participating in the donor conference #CopenhagenUkraine2022 will provide 1.5 billion euros for purchasing weapons for Kiev, Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov told a news conference on Thursday. He added that some countries had promised that they would discuss this issue later and, perhaps, the amount of donations would be larger.

Bodskov said the money would be used for the production and purchase of weapons, for training Ukrainian military and for demining. In September, another meeting will be held, where the participating countries will look into how the raised funds were used and discuss further assistance.

The conference also agreed on the creation of a fund to increase funding for the production of weapons for Ukraine. It will be established by Britain.

The donor conference #CopenhagenUkraine2022 was held at the Danish Parliament on Thursday. It was attended by representatives from 26 countries, including Australia, Bulgaria, Britain, Germany, Georgia, Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, the US, Ukraine, Finland, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Estonia, Japan, as well as the EU. The organizers were Great Britain, Denmark and Ukraine.