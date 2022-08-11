Positive outcome is possible in talks on Iranian nuclear deal’s restoration, says diplomat

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. A positive outcome is possible in the negotiating process on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) regarding the Iranian nuclear program, Ivan Nechayev, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's information and press department, said at a news briefing on Thursday.

"The work on the project of restoration package will be over, when interests of all involved parties are duly accepted," Nechayev said. "We hope that it is clear for Washington as well as for Brussels and other European capitals."

"We believe that the positive outcome of negotiations is quite possible," the diplomat continued. "There are no unresolvable issues between the key players. It has been proved many times before that the rapprochement of stances fully depends on the sufficient political will of all involved parties."

Nechayev also said Russia hoped that the United States would finally stop being obsessed with its own exclusiveness and start providing for a rigorous compliance with the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, "having created conditions for Iran’s reciprocal steps to unblock its voluntary obligations, which were frozen in response to harsh violations on behalf of Washington."

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed between Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States and France) and Germany in 2015. The deal was aimed at overcoming the crisis regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump announced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. After that, the United States unleashed a campaign to exert maximum pressure on Tehran, which was actually aimed at strangling Iran’s economy. Incumbent US President Joe Biden has repeatedly signaled his readiness to bring the US back to the Iran nuclear deal.

The Five Plus One Group (Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China, the United States and France) has been holding negotiations with Iran on restarting the Iran nuclear deal in its original form since April last year in Vienna.