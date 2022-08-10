Situation in Sierra Leone controlled by authorities – envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The authorities of Sierra Leone have the situation in the republic under control, the country’s Ambassador to Moscow Mohamed Yongawo told TASS on Wednesday.

"The situation is under control," the diplomat said replying to a question on the matter.

Earlier, the South African SABC radio station reported that anti-government protest rallies took place in several cities in Sierra Leone accompanied by disturbances on Wednesday. The protesters took to the streets demanding emergency measures against soaring prices for products and services.