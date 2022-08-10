US cannot prevent great revival of Chinese nation — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Washington cannot hinder the reunification of China and the great revival of the Chinese nation, China’s Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in a special interview with TASS.

"The US is trying to prevent the reunification of China as well as the great revival of the Chinese nation. <…> Essentially, it is waging a camouflaged ‘new Cold War.’ It will fail," he said.

The diplomat noted that the Ukrainian crisis as well as Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan "are along the US track on reviving the Cold War mentality, containing China and Russia and provoking rivalry and confrontation between major countries." "They adhere to the Cold War mentality, use the Cold War tools and form groups of the Cold War era," the envoy added.