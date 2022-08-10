SCO second economic forum to be staged in Uzbekistan — press service

TASHKENT, August 10. /TASS/. Tashkent will see the second economic forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) from August 16 to 17, press service of the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan said on Wednesday.

"The 2nd Economic Forum within the framework of the presidency of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in Tashkent on August 16-17," the press service said. The event is called to become the floor for partnership strengthening with the SCO framework, the Ministry noted.

"The main objective is to focus the attention of parties on problems and prospects of developing mutually beneficial trade and economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation, and work out efficient measures to build up ties on the SCO space," the Ministry added.