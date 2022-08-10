Russia concerned about upsurge of violence in Palestine-Israel conflict, urges restraint

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned about a new outbreak of violence in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and calls on the parties to exercise maximum restraint, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary on Wednesday.

On August 9, Israeli forces conducted a new raid in the West Bank city of Nablus to eliminate functionaries of the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Fatah movement. This raid triggered mass protests in a number of West Bank towns and clashes of Arab residents with Israeli forces.

"Moscow is seriously concerned about a new outbreak of violence in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. We call on all the involved parties to show maximum restraint and not to take action that could undermine the ceasefire agreement reached on August 7 this year between militants in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli army," Zakharova stressed.