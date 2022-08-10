China gives legitimate response to "villains" who meddle in Taiwan issue — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. After provocative actions by the United States China is giving a tough but reasonable and legitimate response to the "villains" who interfere in the Taiwan issue, China’s ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told TASS in a special interview.

"Only after a malicious provocation by the United States China took legitimate action to protect its interests. It is quite natural that China’s response is tough. Our position is fair, justified and legitimate. Our measures are firm, resolute and proportionate. And our military exercises are open, transparent and professional. They comply with domestic legislation, international law and international practice and are designed to send a warning to the villains and punish the forces that advocate so-called ‘Taiwan independence’," Zhang said.

He stressed that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had visited Taiwan in defiance of strong protests and repeated warnings from Beijing. Her visit to the island took place against the backdrop of "connivance and organizational support" from the US government. "This is a serious infringement on China's sovereignty and gross interference in China's internal affairs. It seriously violates the commitments assumed by the United States, and undermines peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Zhang stressed.

"The United States should not be under the delusion that it is capable of making black look white at its discretion. It is clear to everyone what led to the aggravation of the situation in the Taiwan Strait and who should bear responsibility for this," Zhang stated. He warned that even after provoking a crisis situation the United States continued to escalate tensions. The US administration "created a bad precedent" with its actions over Taiwan.

"If there were no retaliatory actions to correct such a bad precedent, what would happen to the principle of non-intervention in internal affairs? How can we further protect international law and ensure peace in the region?" Zhang asked.

Taiwan issue

Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan on August 2-3 drew sharp criticism from mainland China. Beijing had repeatedly warned Washington that it would retaliate, if Pelosi, who occupies third place in the US government hierarchy, visited Taiwan. On August 4, the Chinese military began large-scale exercises, including rocket launches in six areas around Taiwan. These exercises were supposed to end at noon on Sunday (07:00 Moscow time), but, as China’s Defense Ministry said, they were prolonged indefinitely.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces under Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after being defeated in the Chinese civil war. Taipei has since retained the flag and some other attributes of the former Republic of China, which had existed on the mainland before the Communists came to power. According Beijing’s official position, supported by most countries, including Russia, it is one of China’s provinces.