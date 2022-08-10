China not to allow US to follow ‘law of the jungle’ in international relations — envoy

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. China won’t let the United States to act according to "the law of the jungle" in international relations, China’s Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in a special interview with TASS.

"Non-interference in domestic affairs is the most fundamental principle of maintaining peace and stability in our world and we cannot allow for ‘the law of the jungle’ to dominate again in transnational relations," he noted. The envoy reiterated that several days ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that "the US attempts to prove its impunity to the world" and that its policy can be described as "I am doing whatever I want to."

"I would like to say to the United States directly that Chinese people will never let foreign forces to intimidate, harass or enslave us. China used the utmost diplomatic effort in order to prevent this crisis that was imposed on it," the diplomat added.

Zhang Hanhui pointed out that China "will never let harm the country’s main interests and undermine the process of national revival, it will never watch indifferently how the US is playing ‘the Taiwanese card’ for internal political reasons and in the mercenary interests of certain American politicians, it will never accept the attempts to pump up tensions, provoke confrontations and increase rifts in the region."

The ambassador stressed that in order to preserve peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the American side "has to stand by its word and uncompromisingly observe the ‘One China’ principle and three joint China-US communiques." "All countries worldwide should realize the reason and nature of the current crisis, jointly withstand the schemes and provocations by the American side, continue to support China’s legitimate position and measures and work together on maintaining peace in the region and the Taiwan Strait," he noted.

On June 26, 2021, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview with France’s TF1 TV channel said, commenting on the US policy with regards to China: "It’s the law of the jungle, the survival of the fittest. <…> So, for us, the idea is to support this [free] system with our allies and partners, not against China, but for a positive vision of the future and relations between countries.".