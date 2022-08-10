Belarus says can cooperate with NATO taking into account strategic relations with Russia

MINSK, August 10. /TASS/. Belarus does not give up cooperation with NATO in some spheres, if this interaction takes strategic interaction between Minsk and Moscow into account, Head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Department of International Military Cooperation Valery Revenko said on Wednesday.

"Being in the epicenter of events in Europe and in such an important geostrategic position that the Republic of Belarus holds, it is necessary to think about establishing mutually advantageous relations, including with NATO member states," the Belarusian defense official said in an interview with the VoenTV broadcaster posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

"This allows us to say that we cooperate with you [NATO], here are our interests but let us proceed from the fact that the Russian Federation is our strategic ally. If this premise, this provision suits you, let’s continue our work," he said.

Minsk and Brussels cooperated in such fields as peacekeeping and linguistic training, Revenko pointed out.

"There are spheres where we normally worked and cooperated until a certain time and which are not sensitive for ensuring our security," the Belarusian defense official said.