China never to cede one inch of its territory — envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Chinese government and people will never give up a single inch of its territory and won’t tolerate the attempts to break up the region, China’s Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in a special interview with TASS.

"On the main issues concerning the sovereignty and territorial integrity, there is no room for compromise and concessions for any country. The Chinese government and people will never put up with the attempts to create tensions, unleash confrontation and a rift in the region and will never cede an inch of their own country," the diplomat said.

The envoy stressed that Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan won’t alter the historical and legal reality according to which the island is part of China. "It is not capable of stopping the historical trend of China’s complete reunification and won’t sway the stance of 181 countries worldwide on the recognition and support of the ‘One China’ principle," the ambassador added. "On the contrary, this farce performed by Pelosi was rather ‘a shot in the foot,’ since it will inspire the united Chinese people even more to aspire to build a modern and strong socialist country and to attain national reunification. As a result, the general unity of the international community in its support of the ‘One China’ principle will be strengthened as well," he noted.

Zhang Hanhui reiterated that several days following Pelosi’s trip, the representatives of over 100 countries and international organizations, including Russia, "resolutely condemned this visit, harshly criticizing erroneous, stupid and insane act by Pelosi and confirmed their adherence to the ‘One China’ principle." "We were deeply touched by the words supporting justice that fully demonstrated that the international community realizes very well the essence and goal of Pelosi’s performance," he added.

"Nowadays, China is not the country it used to be one hundred years ago which was poor and weak and allowed others to control it and the modern world is not that world of the past where imperialist powers could bluntly do whatever they wanted on Chinese soil," the diplomat concluded.

On August 4, China’s armed forces began large-scale military drills with live firing exercises in six areas in the waters around Taiwan. They were launched immediately after Pelosi’s visit to Taipei which was sharply criticized by Beijing.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.