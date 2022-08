ANKARA, August 10. /TASS/. The Turkish Army’s units have killed nine militants of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) who attempted to make it to the country from Syria, Turkey’s Defense Ministry wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

"Turkish Army units have neutralized nine PKK militants who attempted to cross the border near the Mardin province from northern Syria for attacks," the post reads.

Ankara considers the PKK a terrorist organization and a key threat to its national security.