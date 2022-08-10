Japanese government undergoes reshuffle

Yasukazu Hamada, who served as the country’s Defense Minister, was once again appointed to this position. A number of experienced politicians returned to the cabinet. Former Interior and Defense Minister Taro Kono was given the position of digitalization minister. Ex-Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Katsunobu Kato is back as Health Minister. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi retained his post. Yasutoshi Nishimura will serve as Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry. His ministry will also remain responsible for economic cooperation with Russia, though Japan’s opposition parties earlier demanded that the position of minister in charge of ties with Russia be eliminated due to the situation around Ukraine. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in March that since Tokyo currently saw no possibility for the development of economic cooperation with Russia, the minister would monitor the implementation of sanctions on Russia and their impact on Japanese businesses.

The cabinet reshuffle comes a month after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which affected Japan’s political and public life. Abe's suspected killer explained that he had targeted the ex-prime minister for alleged ties with the Unification Church, a religious group that the man blamed for his family’s bankruptcy. Kishida has repeatedly demanded that cabinet members and the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party review their ties with the Unification Church.

Meanwhile, in the past three weeks, the Japanese government’s support dropped to 46%, the lowest level since Kishida came to power in October 2021.