Taiwanese authorities undermine prospects for peaceful reunification, Beijing says

BEIJING, August 10. /TASS/. The actions of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have undermined the prospects for peaceful reunification, according to a white paper titled The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era, which was published by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the State Council Information Office on Wednesday.

"The actions of the DPP [Democratic Progressive Party] authorities have resulted in tension in cross-Straits relations, endangering peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and undermining the prospects and restricting the space for peaceful reunification. These are obstacles that must be removed in advancing the process of peaceful reunification," the document reads.

According to the white paper, external forces "have encouraged and instigated provocative actions by the separatist forces; these have intensified cross-Strait tension and confrontation, and undermined peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region." "This runs counter to the underlying global trends of peace, development and win-win cooperation, and goes against the wishes of the international community and the aspiration of all peoples," the document added.

China launched large-scale drills involving live firing in six areas around Taiwan the next day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.