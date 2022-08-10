Long lines at passport offices prove Kherson people's desire to live in Russia — official

KHERSON, August 10. /TASS/. Many residents of the Kherson Region share the view that the region needs to join Russia, head of the military-civilian administration of the Alyoshkinsky District Georgy Zhuravko told TASS.

"Given the long lines at passport offices, there is no need at all for explanations. A lot of people are applying for Russian citizenship, many share this view, they want to live in Russia and together with Russia," he pointed out.

The Kherson Region is located in southern Ukraine and borders Crimea. The Russian Defense Ministry announced in mid-March that Russian troops had taken full control of the region. A military-civilian administration was formed there in late April. The regional authorities later announced plans to join Russia.