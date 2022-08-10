Ukrainian artillery shells Donetsk twice in just 20 minutes — DPR

DONETSK, August 10. /TASS/. In just 20 minutes, the Ukrainian government forces carried out two shelling attacks against Donetsk at around midnight, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire said early on Wednesday.

According to the report, seven 152-mm artillery rounds were fired towards the city’s Kirovsky District at 23:20 local time (same as Moscow time).

Another attack occurred at around 23:40 Moscow time, with five 155-mm artillery shells fired towards the Kuibyshevsky district of the city.