MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Authorities in the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region believe that a decision that will be made in a referendum on joining Russia should be applied to the entire region, member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration Vladimir Rogov said on Tuesday.

"We deeply believe that if people vote for the Zaporozhye Region to become part of Russia, it will join Russia," he told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

When asked if he was talking about the entire region, Rogov answered in the affirmative.

On Monday, head of the regional military-civil administration Yevgeny Balitsky announced the signing of a decree to hold a referendum on the region’s accession to Russia.

So far, 72-73% of the Zaporozhye Region has been liberated, though the region’s capital, Zaporozhye, remains under Kiev’s control. The city of Melitopol is temporarily serving as the region’s administrative center.