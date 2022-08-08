UN urges Russia, US to resolve all issues on inspections on new START

UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS /. The UN is calling on Moscow and Washington to resolve all the issues of conducting inspections within the framework of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Spokesperson for the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric told TASS on Monday.

"Both sides should resolve all issues regarding access and allow inspectors to get back to their invaluable work of verifying this important treaty," he said.

"As the only remaining bilateral nuclear arms control agreement between the United States and Russian Federation, New START is an essential element of international peace and security, and the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime," the official added.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry reported on Monday, Moscow had informed the US that it was temporarily exempting its facilities from the inspections under this treaty.