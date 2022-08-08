Grain is exported from Ukraine within the framework of commercial operations — UN source

UN, August 8. /TASS/. Grain export from Ukraine within the framework of agreements on the Black Sea is a commercial operation, an informed source in the UN told TASS on Monday.

"Export of foods, related goods and fertilizers from Ukrainian ports are commercial operations implemented within the framework of agreements among sellers, shipping companies performing transportation and buyers of grain. Transactions are made on a commercial basis," the source said.

Destinations and conditions of transactions are set forth by parties to commercial arrangements, the source added.