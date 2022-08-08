Speaker of Georgian Parliament slams idea of introducing visas for Russians as xenophobia

TBILISI, August 8. /TASS/. The idea of introducing visas for Russian citizens is a manifestation of xenophobia, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said.

On August 4, the opposition party Lelo for Georgia (Try for Georgia) launched an initiative to introduce visas for Russian citizens who want to visit Georgia. The opposition linked the idea to security issues, adding that there has been an ‘influx’ of Russian citizens recently.

"Talking about a tourist or other citizen coming to us and creating additional danger is populism, which eventually escalates into xenophobia. What we are watching [from propaganda channels] is hysteria that will eventually cause xenophobia," Papuashvili told reporters on Monday, responding to a corresponding question.

The speaker also recalled that the number of Russians in Georgia today is much lower than the figure for 2019. "So there is nothing special going on here. The only purpose of this xenophobic campaign is to cause unrest. All in all, this is organized by one group. It's embarrassing when people are distinguished by ethnicity," he concluded.

On August 5, Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, accused the opposition of waging a xenophobic campaign against Russians.

According to Georgia's National Tourism Administration, more than 247,000 tourist trips were made from the Russian Federation in first half of the year, which is almost six times more than last year, but 64.3% less than the data for the same period in 2019.