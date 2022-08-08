Implementation of food deal continues without major problems — Erdogan

ANKARA, August 8. /TASS/. The implementation of Istanbul agreements on the creation of a grain corridor and the export of agricultural products from Ukraine continues without serious problems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"We have ensured the implementation of the agreements on the creation of a grain corridor. Thus, we have contributed to ensuring food security at a time when the world is on the verge of a food crisis. So far, we have advanced in the implementation of the agreements without serious problems," Erdogan said in Ankara at a meeting with Turkish ambassadors to foreign countries.

The Turkish leader noted that Ankara has initially made efforts to resolve the Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and would continue to do so despite the efforts of some countries that were in favor of continuing the conflict.