Turkey will make efforts to resolve Ukrainian crisis as soon as possible — top diplomat

ANKARA, August 8. /TASS/. Turkey will make every effort to achieve a fair settlement of the Ukrainian crisis as soon as possible, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the opening of the annual conference of Turkish ambassadors in Ankara on Monday.

According to Cavusoglu, "Turkey stands for the soonest cessation" of hostilities in Ukraine and "the achievement of a just and lasting peace."<...> We will continue to make efforts for bringing this [conflict in Ukraine - TASS] to an end.

It is necessary to think about creating a new architecture of European security in cold blood right now, and Turkey is making necessary preparations for this," the foreign minister said.

The Turkish top diplomat recalled that after the conflict started in Ukraine, Ankara closed the Bosphorus Strait to warships into the Black Sea. "We have activated Article 19 of the Montreux Convention, thanks to which we did not allow any military tension in the Black Sea basin. The Black Sea region is our common home, we need to protect mutual interests," Cavusoglu stressed.