China offers Cuba help to fight fire at oil depot — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a telegram to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday, expressing condolences over the fire at an oil storage facility in the Cuban province of Matanzas and offering assistance to Cuba.

"I was horrified by the report of a fire at an oil storage facility in the Cuban province of Matanzas, which led to human casualties and significant material damage," the Chinese leader said in a statement published by China Central Television.

"On behalf of the Government of the People's Republic of China, the Chinese people as well as on my own behalf, I express my deep condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of those dead and injured. China is ready to help the Cuban side," Xi Jinping said.

The fire at the oil storage facility was sparked by a lightning strike on Friday. By now, at least one person has died, 122 others have sustained injuries and burns, with 24 of them still remaining in hospitals. In addition, according to official data,16 people have gone missing.

A total of more than 100 military personnel and technical specialists from Mexico and Venezuela flew to Cuba to help.