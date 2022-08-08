DPR Public Chamber head sure foreign observers will come to monitor referendum

DONETSK, August 8. /TASS/. Chairman of the Public Chamber of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Kofman said on Monday he is sure that foreign observers will come to the republic to monitor the referendum on its accession to Russia.

"Judging by the experience of previous electoral process, most of observers are foreigners, and they are not only from those countries, which have recognized the DPR. When we organized elections of the DPR’s head, the republic’s People’s Assembly (legislature - TASS), observers from Germany, Poland, Israel came here. I am sure we will see the same now," he told TASS. "Despite the political bias of these countries, there are many honest politicians there, who see what is really going on and are trying to convey their position to the world community."

He also said that the Public Chamber is in close contact with its colleagues from Russia on issues of training observers.

Kofman told TASS on July 27 that a referendum on the accession to Russia may be organized in the DPR in mid-September. He said that "it would be better" to hold it on the same day when such a referendum is organized in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).