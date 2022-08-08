Referendums on accession to Russia may be held in more Ukrainian regions — senator

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Referendum on accessing to Russia may be organized not only in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, but also on other Ukrainian territories, Olga Kovitidi, a member of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, said on Monday.

Zaporozhye region head Yevgeny Balitsky said earlier on Monday he has decreed to organize a referendum on the region’s accession to Russia.

"Crimea’s unique experience of integration into Russia’s space is very useful for the liberated territories. I think that this practice will not be confined to the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions only. No doubt, we will help our brothers and sisters in Ukraine who have been deceived and dropped by the Ukrainian authorities," Kovitidi wrote on her Telegram channel.

By today, Kiev has lost control over more than 70% of the territory of the Zaporozhye region. Peaceful life is gradually restoring on these territories, which are being integrated into Russia’s legal and economic framework. The Kherson region has been under the control of Russian forces since mid-March. In later April, a military-civilian administration was established in the region. Ukraine, however, continues to shell civilian facilities on liberated territories.