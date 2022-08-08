Many Americans regard second term for Biden or Trump as ‘worst-case’ scenario — poll

NEW YORK, August 8. /TASS/. At least 47% of US residents are convinced that a second term for incumbent President Joe Biden or the return of former head of state Donald Trump to the White House in 2024 would be the "the worst thing that could happen" to America, according to the results of a survey published on Monday by Yahoo News sociological Institute YouGov.

According to the poll, 54% of Americans believe that Joe Biden is "weaker" now as president than he was in 2020 when he first ran for office. Meanwhile, 43% of Democratic Party supporters oppose a new Biden nomination. At the same time, among the Republican Party electorate, 25% do not support another Trump campaign, and 34% of respondents believe that Trump's position has weakened over the past two years.

More than half of the Americans polled (55%) believe that Biden is "not up to the challenges facing the US". According to the Gallup Poll service, as of July 29, only 38% of Americans approve of the head of state's performance, the lowest level since his inauguration. The reason for the decline in the popularity of the Democrats' leader is said to be a sharp rise in inflation in the US, which in June reached a 40-year high of 9.1% year on year.

In mid-June, the YouGov Institute reported that former US president Donald Trump would get the support of 44% of American voters if the election were held on June 17, while the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, would get only 42%.

The poll was conducted between July 28 and August 1. A total of 1,557 Americans aged 18 years and older participated in the poll. The marginal error does not exceed 2.7%.