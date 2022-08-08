Japan to keep interests in Sakhalin-1 project, minister says

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. Japan intends to keep its rights and interests in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project following Russia’s ban on deals with foreigners’ shares in strategic companies, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda told a press conference on Monday.

"We are aware of the signing of this decree," he said, adding that Tokyo was analyzing the document in detail. "There is no change in maintaining the interests of Japanese companies in the project," the minister noted.

On August 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on application of special measures in finance and fuel and energy sectors due to unfriendly actions of certain foreign states and international organizations. The document bans certain transactions related to participation of foreigners from unfriendly states in Russian companies by December 31, 2022. The restriction covers shares, rights and obligations in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project. Exxon Neftegas, a subsidiary of the US’ ExxonMobil, is the operator of the project holding 30% in it. Russia’s Rosneft (20%), Japan’s Sodeco (30%), and India’s ONGC Videsh (20%) also participate in the project.