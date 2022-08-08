Palestine expects specific proposals on Gaza from UN Security Council

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Palestine expects the UN Security Council to come up with specific proposals, rather than to call for peace, after an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the latest escalation between Israel and Palestine, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Monday.
"We think the United Nations should not just prepare a letter calling on all the parties [to the conflict] for a peaceful solution, but come up with constructive decisions on what should be done," the envoy said. "We want everybody on the international arena to clarify the category of ‘justice.’ What should Palestinian people do? Should they protect themselves or not? Should they fight for their homeland, children and homes? It’s not enough merely to say that this war should be ended. This is a unilateral war, an Israeli attack," he said.