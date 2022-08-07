UN urges to protect civilians in Ukraine — secretary general’s office

UNITED NATIONS, August 8. /TASS/. The United Nations has always called for protection of civilians in Ukraine and will continue doing so, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General has told TASS, commenting on a recent Amnesty International report.

"Throughout this war, the Secretary-General’s message has been clear. We have always and will continue to call for the protection of civilians," Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said.

International rights organization Amnesty International published a report about the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, which, among other things accused the Kiev government of employing fighting tactics that put civilians at risks, including deployment of weapons and military equipment in schools and hospitals.