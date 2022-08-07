West should have fixed Ukraine’s neutral status — leader of German right-wing party

BERLIN, August 7. /TASS/. The West’s mistake that it has failed to commit to paper Ukraine’s neutral status, despite Russia’s concerns about NATO’s expansion, Alice Weidel, a co-leader of the Alternative for Germany party, said on Sunday.

She noted that Russia has always made it clear that it would not put up with NATO’s approaching its borders and that the issue of Ukraine "has been a read line for decades." "And it was a mistake to be so flippant about it and not to give Ukraine a neutral status immediately," she said in an interview with the ZDF television channel. "And the West should hold itself accountable for this mistake."

At the same time, she stressed that her party condemns Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine "unequivocally and clearly" as a violation of international law.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. After that, Western countries imposed large-scale anti-Russian sanctions and increased weapons supplies to Ukraine.