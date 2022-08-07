Israel reserves right to use force in case of ceasefire violation — statement

TEL AVIV, August 7. /TASS/. Israel reserves the right to use force in case of any violation of the ceasefire coming into force from 23:30 on Sunday, the Head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate said in press statement.

"If the ceasefire is violated, the State of Israel maintains the right to respond strongly. We will not allow any disruption to the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel," the statement says.

The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Breaking Dawn against the radical Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Friday. In response, radicals fired about a thousand missiles and rockets at the Israeli territory.

According to Palestine’s health ministry, the death toll from Israeli’s strikes reached 43, including 15 children, by Sunday evening. AS many as 311 civilians have been wounded.