Israel thanks Egypt for its mediatory efforts towards ceasefire in Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV, August 7. /TASS/. Israel thanks Egypt for its mediatory efforts that have led to an agreement on ceasefire in the Gaza Strip from 23:30 local time on Sunday, the Head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate said in press statement.

"The State of Israel thanks Egypt for its efforts," the statement reads.

The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Breaking Dawn against the radical Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Friday. In response, radicals fired about a thousand missiles and rockets at the Israeli territory.

According to Palestine’s health ministry, the death toll from Israeli’s strikes reached 43, including 15 children, by Sunday evening. AS many as 311 civilians have been wounded.