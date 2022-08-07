Two DPR soldiers killed, five wounded during day — People’s Militia

DONETSK, August 7. /TASS/. Two serviceman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and five more were wounded in combat operations against Ukrainian forces during the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Sunday.

"We regret to inform that two soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and five more were wounded while fighting for independence," the press service of the People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, nine DPR settlements came under shelling by Ukrainian troops. More than 250 shells were fired. Ukrainian troops used 155mm, 152mm and 122mm artillery systems, Uragan multiple rocket launchers stuffed with PFM-1 Lepestok anti-personnel mines, and 120mm mortars.

As a result of shelling, six dwelling houses and three civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.