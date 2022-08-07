Another civilian killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk

DONETSK, August 7. /TASS/. The number of civilians killed when the Kiev government forces shelled Donetsk on Sunday has risen to three, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) territorial defense headquarters said.

"The armed formations of Ukraine killed a civilian in the Kievsky district of Donetsk," the headquarters said in its official Telegram channel.

The republic’s authorities said earlier on Sunday that four people were injured when the Ukrainian forces shelled the city’s Kirovsky district. Besides, two civilians were killed and three injured in another shelling attack, this time targeting the Petrovsky district. Also, one person has triggered a Lepestok anti-personnel landmine, scattered by the Kiev troops around the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

In a separate development, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the ceasefire said the Ukrainian troops continued to fire 155-mm NATO-standard munitions towards the DPR capital on Sunday evening.

According to the mission, over 150 munitions were fired towards Donetsk as of 20:00 Moscow time on Sunday, with at least seven shelling attacks registered between 18:40 and 20:00 Moscow time.

Other DPR territories were under fire as well on Sunday evening, with at least three localities shelled between 17:30 and 19:00 on Sunday.