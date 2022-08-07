22 Chinese warplanes approach Taiwan during drills — Taiwan’s defense ministry

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, August 7. /TASS/. At least 22 Chinese warplanes crossed the so-called median line in the Taiwan Strait during drills on Sunday, the Taiwanese defense ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the drills involved eight Su-30 fighter jets, six J-16, four J-11 jets, three H-6 bombers, and one Y-8 anti-ship plane. In all, the Taiwanese military observed 66 sorties by China’s warplanes during the day.

Apart from that, fourteen Chinese warships continued to act around the strait.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday began large-scale military drills with live fire exercise in sic areas around Taiwan. The drill, announced on Tuesday evening shortly after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei for a visit, were to last till Sunday noon (07:00 am Moscow time), but, according to the Chinese defense ministry, have been extended for at least one more day.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.